RICHARD HANDLER Boosts Confidence With $5.04M Purchase Of Jefferies Financial Gr Stock

RICHARD HANDLER, CEO at Jefferies Financial Gr (NYSE:JEF), disclosed an insider purchase on February 28, based on a new SEC filing.

What Happened: HANDLER made a significant move by purchasing 77,701 shares of Jefferies Financial Gr as reported in a Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The transaction's total worth stands at $5,039,686.

As of Friday morning, Jefferies Financial Gr shares are down by 0.0%, currently priced at $64.86.

All You Need to Know About Jefferies Financial Gr

Jefferies Financial Group Inc is a full-service investment banking and capital markets firm. It has two reportable segments; Investment Banking and Capital Markets which is also the majority revenue generating segment, includes securities, commodities, corporate lending, futures and foreign exchange capital markets activities and its investment banking business, which provides underwriting and financial advisory services to clients across different sectors. The Asset Management reportable business segment provides alternative investment management services to investors in the U.S. and overseas and generates investment income from capital invested in and managed by it or its affiliated asset managers. Operates geographically in America, Europe and Middle East, Asia Pasific.

Breaking Down Jefferies Financial Gr's Financial Performance

Revenue Growth: Jefferies Financial Gr displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 November, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 44.83%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Profitability Metrics:

Gross Margin: Achieving a high gross margin of 58.27%, the company performs well in terms of cost management and profitability within its sector.

Earnings per Share (EPS): Jefferies Financial Gr's EPS is below the industry average. The company faced challenges with a current EPS of 0.96. This suggests a potential decline in earnings.

Debt Management: Jefferies Financial Gr's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 2.01, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Valuation Metrics: A Closer Look

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: The Price to Earnings ratio of 21.91 is lower than the industry average, indicating potential undervaluation for the stock.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: The Price to Sales ratio is 1.38, which is lower than the industry average. This suggests a possible undervaluation based on sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): With an EV/EBITDA ratio lower than industry benchmarks at 4.61, Jefferies Financial Gr presents an attractive value opportunity.

Market Capitalization Analysis: With an elevated market capitalization, the company stands out above industry averages, showcasing substantial size and market acknowledgment.

Now trade stocks online commission free with Charles Schwab, a trusted and complete investment firm.

Unmasking the Significance of Insider Transactions

Investors should view insider transactions as part of a multifaceted analysis and not rely solely on them for decision-making.

Exploring the legal landscape, an "insider" is defined as any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities, as stipulated by Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This encompasses executives in the c-suite and major hedge funds. These insiders are required to report their transactions through a Form 4 filing, which must be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

Highlighted by a company insider's new purchase, there's a positive anticipation for the stock to rise.

But, insider sells may not necessarily indicate a bearish view and can be motivated by various factors.

Essential Transaction Codes Unveiled

In the domain of transactions, investors frequently turn their focus to those taking place in the open market, as meticulously outlined in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 indicates a purchase, while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C signals the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

Check Out The Full List Of Jefferies Financial Gr's Insider Trades.

Insider Buying Alert: Profit from C-Suite Moves

Benzinga Edge reveals every insider trade in real-time. Don't miss the next big stock move driven by insider confidence. Unlock this ultimate sentiment indicator now. Click here for access.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.