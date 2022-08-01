Richard Fisher Is The Independent Director of Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) And They Just Sold 100% Of Their Shares

We'd be surprised if Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) shareholders haven't noticed that the Independent Director, Richard Fisher, recently sold US$468k worth of stock at US$62.92 per share. In particular, we note that the sale equated to a 100% reduction in their position size, which doesn't exactly instill confidence.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Tenet Healthcare

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the Executive Chairman, Ronald Rittenmeyer, sold US$23m worth of shares at a price of US$90.56 per share. While insider selling is a negative, to us, it is more negative if the shares are sold at a lower price. It's of some comfort that this sale was conducted at a price well above the current share price, which is US$66.12. So it may not tell us anything about how insiders feel about the current share price.

Insiders in Tenet Healthcare didn't buy any shares in the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NYSE:THC Insider Trading Volume August 1st 2022

Does Tenet Healthcare Boast High Insider Ownership?

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. It appears that Tenet Healthcare insiders own 1.2% of the company, worth about US$85m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Do The Tenet Healthcare Insider Transactions Indicate?

An insider hasn't bought Tenet Healthcare stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. Looking to the last twelve months, our data doesn't show any insider buying. But since Tenet Healthcare is profitable and growing, we're not too worried by this. While insiders do own shares, they don't own a heap, and they have been selling. We're in no rush to buy! In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Tenet Healthcare. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Tenet Healthcare (of which 1 can't be ignored!) you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

