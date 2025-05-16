Richard Davies Acquires 19,988 Shares in Alvotech at USD 10.18 per Share

Richard Davies, Alvotech's Deputy Chairman, acquired 19,988 shares at USD 10.18 per share on May 14, 2025.

The press release announces that Richard Davies, the Deputy Chairman of the Board of Directors of Alvotech, acquired 19,988 shares of the company at a price of USD 10.18 per share on May 14, 2025. This transaction has been filed with the Luxembourg Commission de Surveillance du Secteur Financier (CSSF) as part of the required disclosures for transactions made by managers and closely associated persons.

Richard Davies, Deputy Chairman of the Board of Directors at Alvotech, demonstrated confidence in the company's future by acquiring 19,988 shares, indicating potential positive sentiment among leadership.



The share acquisition occurred at a price of USD 10.18 per share, suggesting a commitment to invest at a time that may reflect favorable market conditions or company valuation.



This transaction aligns with regulatory requirements, showcasing the company's transparency and adherence to corporate governance standards.



The public disclosure of this acquisition may enhance investor confidence in Alvotech, potentially attracting interest from other investors who value insider activity.

The disclosure of a significant share acquisition by a high-ranking official may raise potential conflicts of interest concerns regarding insider trading or favoritism in corporate governance.

The timing of the transaction, occurring shortly before a public announcement, could raise questions about transparency and compliance with insider trading regulations.

The press release does not address the rationale behind the acquisition, which could lead to speculation about the company's performance or financial stability.

What shares did Richard Davies acquire in Alvotech?

Richard Davies acquired 19,988 shares in Alvotech at USD 10.18 per share.

When was the transaction for Alvotech shares made?

The transaction was conducted on May 14, 2025.

Who announced the share acquisition in Alvotech?

The announcement was made by Richard Davies, Deputy Chairman of the Board of Directors of Alvotech.

What regulatory body oversees this transaction?

The transaction is filed with the Luxembourg Commission de Surveillance du Secteur Financier (CSSF).

What is the significance of the CSSF filing?

The CSSF filing provides transparency regarding transactions made by managers and closely associated persons.

$ALVO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 28 institutional investors add shares of $ALVO stock to their portfolio, and 20 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Attached is a copy of a filing with the Luxembourg Commission de Surveillance du Secteur Financier (CSSF) regarding transactions of managers and closely associated persons, announcing the acquisition of 19,988 shares in Alvotech at USD 10.18 per share, by Richard Davies, Deputy Chairman of the Board of Directors Alvotech. The transaction is dated May 14, 2025.







