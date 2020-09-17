Richard Branson's Virgin Group to Raise $400 Million for a SPAC

Richard Branson's Virgin Group is hopping aboard the blank-check company craze, looking to raise $400 million with plans to target a consumer-facing business operating in the United States or Western Europe.

Virgin said on Wednesday that it has registered VG Acquisition as a special-purpose acquisition company (SPAC), a publicly traded shell company that is typically merged with a private company to take that company public. VG Acquisition is planning an initial public offering of 40,000,000 units at a price of $10 each, applying to list the units on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker VGAC.

Image source: Getty Images.

Each unit would consist of one share of common stock, and one-third of a warrant exercisable at $11.50 per share.

Branson is no stranger to SPACs. His Virgin Galactic Holdings (NYSE: SPCE) went public late last year via a SPAC merger. That was the beginning of a flurry of similar deals including Nikola and DraftKings. There are at least three mergers pending between SPACs and electric vehicle start-ups, with Kensington Capital Acquisition, Graf Industrial, and Tortoise Acquisition all finalizing deals to take automakers public.

The SPAC would provide Virgin Group with a new source of capital to invest. Branson earlier this year had to sell part of his Virgin Galactic stake to help finance a rescue of Virgin Atlantic Airways. VG Acquisition's registration statement said it will focus on Virgin Group core areas, including travel, financial service, wellness, entertainment, and renewable energy.

"We believe that the COVID-19 crisis has caused temporary dislocations in several of our focus sectors, creating a rare opportunity to invest in fundamentally strong target businesses at attractive valuations while providing needed financial and operational resources and access to the public markets," VG Acquisition said. "We are equally well-positioned to capitalize on secular trends that have accelerated as a result of the pandemic."

10 stocks we like better than Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of August 1, 2020

Lou Whiteman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.