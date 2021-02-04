Richard Branson's SPAC to take consumer DNA-testing firm 23andMe public in $3.5 bln deal

Feb 4 (Reuters) - A blank check firm backed by Sir Richard Branson is taking consumer DNA-testing firm 23andMe public in a deal that values the merged entity at $3.5 billion, the companies said on Thursday.

