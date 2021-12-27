Richard Branson Shares His Corona Strategy, Reveals Economic Pain

Sir Richard Branson, British business magnate and entrepreneur, has spoken out in defense of vaccinations. In a blog posted today on his website, which was also shared on Twitter, he wrote that vaccines, not lockdowns, are the way out of the corona bog. Branson advocated for "sensible" practices, like mask mandates and proof of vaccination, instead of travel bans and costly testing.

Branson's words seemed to stem from deep-seated feeling. He wrote that he had lost his mother to COVID-19, and he is also concerned about the mental health effects of virus-related lockdowns on the younger generation. Branson cited an Australian study about the high mental health costs of lockdowns. Furthermore, he expressed his concerns about the inequity inherent in the distribution of vaccines among wealthier populations and people living in low-income countries.

Emotion aside, Branson emphasized the economic losses related to the repeated lockdowns. As an owner of Virgin Group Ltd., which is 51% owner of Virgin Atlantic airlines, he has been hard hit by the repercussions of travel bans and lockdowns. Branson was widely criticized at the outset of corona for asking airline staff to take an 8-week unpaid leave. Then, in May 2020, the airline laid off 3,000 workers. Most recently, earlier this month, Branson, together with Delta (DAL), another owner of Virgin Atlantic, pumped the equivalent of more than $500 million into the airline in an effort to save it from the latest spate of lockdowns.

Additionally, Branson has sold three tranches of his shares in Virgin Galactic (SPCE) since May 2020, each time for the purpose of freeing up money to support other businesses, including Virgin Atlantic, where he is a stakeholder. Meanwhile, Virgin Galactic, which is a subsidiary of Virgin Atlantic, has seen its stock dropping since its virgin flight into space. The stock is now down over 75% from its peak of around $60 per share.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.