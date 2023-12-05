Richard Branson Isn't Going to Save Virgin Galactic

Richard Branson is still identified as one of the key backers of Virgin Galactic (NYSE: SPCE), despite selling over $1 billion of the company's stock since going public. Still, the market reacted harshly when Branson said he wasn't going to put more into the company.

In this video, Travis Hoium covers Branson's comments and why the market's reaction is opposed to what Virgin Galactic's management said recently; Virgin Galactic has enough cash to get to cash-flow positive.

*Stock prices used were end-of-day prices of Dec. 4, 2023. The video was published on Dec. 4, 2023.

10 stocks we like better than Virgin Galactic

When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Virgin Galactic wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of December 4, 2023

Travis Hoium has positions in Virgin Galactic. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Travis Hoium is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through their link they will earn some extra money that supports their channel. Their opinions remain their own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.