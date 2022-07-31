Richard Barlow Is The Founder of Wejo Group Limited (NASDAQ:WEJO) And They Just Picked Up 1.7% More Shares

Investors who take an interest in Wejo Group Limited (NASDAQ:WEJO) should definitely note that the Founder, Richard Barlow, recently paid US$1.36 per share to buy US$200k worth of the stock. While that's a very decent purchase to our minds, it was proportionally a bit modest, boosting their holding by just 1.7%.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Wejo Group

Notably, that recent purchase by Richard Barlow is the biggest insider purchase of Wejo Group shares that we've seen in the last year. That implies that an insider found the current price of US$1.46 per share to be enticing. Of course they may have changed their mind. But this suggests they are optimistic. If someone buys shares at well below current prices, it's a good sign on balance, but keep in mind they may no longer see value. The good news for Wejo Group share holders is that insiders were buying at near the current price.

In the last twelve months Wejo Group insiders were buying shares, but not selling. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NasdaqGS:WEJO Insider Trading Volume July 31st 2022

Insider Ownership

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. It appears that Wejo Group insiders own 16% of the company, worth about US$23m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Do The Wejo Group Insider Transactions Indicate?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchases. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. However, we note that the company didn't make a profit over the last twelve months, which makes us cautious. Given that insiders also own a fair bit of Wejo Group we think they are probably pretty confident of a bright future. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. To that end, you should learn about the 3 warning signs we've spotted with Wejo Group (including 1 which shouldn't be ignored).

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

