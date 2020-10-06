US Markets
MSFT

Rich world could be close to normal by late 2021 if vaccine works - Bill Gates

Contributors
Guy Faulconbridge Reuters
Kate Holton Reuters
Published

Rich countries could be back to close to normal by late 2021 if a COVID-19 vaccine works, Bill Gates said on Tuesday.

LONDON, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Rich countries could be back to close to normal by late 2021 if a COVID-19 vaccine works, Bill Gates said on Tuesday.

He added that in the United States people should be thinking about ways to reduce hesitancy about having a COVID-19 vaccine when one is ready.

(Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge and Kate Holton)

((guy.faulconbridge@thomsonreuters.com; 07825218698;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

MSFT

Latest US Markets Videos

    The New Normal

    After a summer of big rallies, September brought a market swoon. Dan talks about the drivers behind the volatility and looks ahead to Q4.

    5 days ago

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular