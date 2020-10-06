Rich world could be close to normal by late 2021 if vaccine works - Bill Gates

LONDON, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Rich countries could be back to close to normal by late 2021 if a COVID-19 vaccine works, Bill Gates said on Tuesday.

He added that in the United States people should be thinking about ways to reduce hesitancy about having a COVID-19 vaccine when one is ready.

(Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge and Kate Holton)

((guy.faulconbridge@thomsonreuters.com; 07825218698;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.