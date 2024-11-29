Rich Goldman Holdings Reports Unanimous AGM Success

Rich Goldman Holdings Limited (HK:0070) has released an update.

Rich Goldman Holdings Limited successfully passed all resolutions at its Annual General Meeting held on November 29, 2024, through a unanimous poll vote. Key resolutions included the re-election of directors and granting mandates for share issuance and repurchase. The AGM results reflect strong shareholder support and strategic direction for the company’s future.

