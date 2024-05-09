‘Rich Dad’ Robert Kiyosaki: 3 Ways Investors Can Get Money Without Going to the Bank

Robert Kiyosaki, the bestselling author of “Rich Dad Poor Dad,” argued in a recent article that there are many different types of investors — but only one mindset that will make you rich and won’t require you to go to the bank. This is the archetype he called the creative investor. A creative investor, contrary to a packaged investor, learns about the various components and intricacies of investing rather than simply buying pre-packed commodities sold to them by a broker or bank.

“This investor-type creates investments. They usually assemble a deal in the same way a person who buys components builds a computer. Like building a computer from scratch, this type of investing takes time, talent, patience, and knowledge,” his blog detailed.

Raising Capital Is Key To Wealth

In turn, there are three ways, he said, to achieve this.

“If you want to be a creative investor, you have to learn to do that which stops most people — raise capital. The creative investor needs to know how to raise capital, even when the bank won’t give her money. The good news is there are plenty of ways to get money that don’t require a bank,” according to the article.

The basis is financial education on top of which you will need to develop three skills. This concept is something he has reiterated for years, most recently in an Instagram post.

“If you want to be rich in today’s world, you need financial education and academic and professional education. In fact, the professionals that I work with also have great financial education. That’s why we get along so well. And together we become rich,” Kiyosaki posted.

Here are the three skills common to creative investors:

Find an Opportunity that Everyone Else Missed

“See with your mind what others miss with their eyes,” he wrote.

“Use the example of a man who bought a rundown old house that was spooky to look at. Everyone around him would wonder why he bought it; but he had seen what others hadn’t. After going to the title company, he discovered that the house came with four extra lots. After buying the house, he simply tore it down and sold the five lots to a builder for three times what he paid for the entire package. He made $75,000 for two months of work. It’s not a lot of money, but it sure beats minimum wage. And it’s not technically difficult. It just took a different mindset,” he explained.

Raise Money

He argued that investors need to reframe their thinking around money.

“The average person only goes to the bank to get money. When a good opportunity comes around, they say, ‘The bank won’t lend me money,’ or ‘I don’t have the money to buy it.’ The average investor’s mindset about money and investing holds him back,” he wrote.

Organize Smart People

Intelligent people work with or hire people who are more intelligent than they are, according to Kiyosaki. In other words, surround yourself with experts.

“When you need advice, make sure you choose your advisors wisely,” he added.

