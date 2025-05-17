‘Rich Dad’ Robert Kiyosaki: 7 Reasons To Use the Stock Market To Generate Passive Income

The stock market has been especially volatile lately, and investors might be shying away from putting money in the market. However, some advisors are still saying the stock market can be a lucrative game if played right.

Recently, on “Rich Dad, Poor Dad” author Robert Kiyosaki’s website, his team detailed why people should still be putting their cash into the stock market. Read on to find out how to make stocks work for you in 2025.

The Ability To Start With Any Amount of Money

To invest in real estate, someone would need to have a significant amount of capital. However, a person could get started in the stock market with any amount. Apps like Robinhood even make it possible to invest in partial shares, so those looking to invest have more options now than ever. Once an investor does accumulate more money, the stock market will pay off even more.

Low Time Commitment

Though there’s some research involved beforehand, the act of putting money into the stock market takes a few minutes. It’s something you can easily do as a full-time employee, so you don’t have to worry about it taking up too much of your time.

No Special Skills Needed

Some finance careers require a degree, a certification or sales expertise. Investing in the stock market just requires “a desire to learn,” as the “Rich Dad” article points out. The more research you do, the better stocks you’ll pick and the more money you’ll make.

Access to Cash

With the right picks, you’ll always be gaining money no matter what the market is doing, and it’s easy to cash out stocks when you decide to liquidate.

Option Contracts

Option contracts give the investor the ability to control when they sell their stocks. They can set a certain threshold to sell within a specific timeframe, which “allow you to control large amounts of stock positions for pennies on the dollar,” according to the article.

Never-Ending Profit Opportunities

No matter what happens, usually there will be a stock that’s going up. This means that there will always be a chance to make a profit with savvy investment choices.

Chances To Practice

The article advised that many brokerage firms offer accounts with “pretend money,” where new investors can test out buys without suffering any consequences. This way, they don’t have to take a big risk with their savings. They can try out the market and get a feel for what investments do best.

