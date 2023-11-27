'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Robert Kiyosaki Wonders If You'd Vote For Biden If He Sported 'SBF Hairstyle'

‘Rich Dad Poor Dad’ author Robert Kiyosaki on Sunday took a jab at Sam Bankman-Fried, the co-founder of FTX, who is presently incarcerated.

What Happened: In a tweet, Kiyosaki said, "What would Joe Biden look like in an SBF hairstyle? Would you vote for him if Biden had the same hairstylist as SBF Sam Bankman Fried?"

Kiyosaki reflected on a personal experience that left him feeling out of touch with the latest trends, stating, "OMG. Just realized why I felt so strange after enjoying a large Thanksgiving gathering in Beverly Hills. I just realized why I felt so strange. Almost all the young men were proudly sporting their new SBF Sam Bankman Fried hairstyles."

What would Joe Biden look like in a SBF hairstyle? Would you vote for him if Biden had the same hairstylist as SBF Sam Bankman Fried?

— Robert Kiyosaki (@theRealKiyosaki) November 26, 2023

He continued, “They looked weird but I am sure they thought they looked cool. What do young women think? Does an SBF hairstyle turn them on?"

Social media handles immediately responded, with one even using an AI-generated image of the president in SBF’s scruffy hairstyle.

pic.twitter.com/yDGmUaUFx5

— MJ Invest (@0neuponwallst) November 26, 2023

These tweets come amid Bankman-Fried’s current legal battles. The Wall Street Journal reported that Bankman-Fried has been seen negotiating for daily staples while he awaits trial on serious allegations, including wire fraud and defrauding schemes.

Why It Matters: Kiyosaki, who has long championed Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) reiterated a stance he’s maintained for over two decades: “Bad News: been saying the same for 25- years. Don't be a loser. Get out of FAKE money system. Get into gold, silver, Bitcoin now…. Before it's too late.”

Last week, Kiyosaki said, "Are we about to celebrate hyperinflation too? I hope not. “

Pointing out the decentralized nature of Bitcoin, Kiyosaki highlights its value as "People's money.”

He added, “Food will always be valuable as will guns, gold, and silver. Yet I believe Bitcoin is your best protection because Bitcoin is People’s money which means people control the value of Bitcoin not our leaders.”

Price Action: At the time of writing, BTC was trading at $37,304.9, down 0.58% in the last 24 hours according to Benzinga Pro.

