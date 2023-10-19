'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Robert Kiyosaki Says Biden Has Done 'Everything People Were Afraid President Trump Might Do'

Robert Kiyosaki, the acclaimed author of “Rich Dad Poor Dad,” has once again made waves on social media by lambasting the Biden administration and calling for the president’s impeachment.

What Happened: Kiyosaki, on X (formerly known as Twitter), shared his discontentment with President Joe Biden‘s leadership, bringing up issues from war to inflation.

He referenced a quote from Jordan Peterson in his post, warning about the dangers of weak leadership. Kiyosaki paints a bleak image of the current situation under Biden’s administration, claiming that the world is at war, inflation is hurting the poor and middle class, and the economy is in decline.

“Jordan Peterson warned, ‘If you think tough men are dangerous, wait until you see what weak men are capable of.’ Everything people were afraid President Trump might do, President Biden has done. Under Biden, the world is at war, inflation is wiping out the poor and middle class, and the economy is crashing,” Kiyosaki said.

Jordan Peterson warned;"if you think tough men are dangerous wait until you see what weak men are capable of." Everything people were afraid President Trump might do, President Biden has done. Under Biden the world is at war, inflation is wiping out poor and middle class, and the…

— Robert Kiyosaki (@theRealKiyosaki) October 18, 2023

See Also: Ron DeSantis Campaign Shifts Strategy to Address Concerns of High Burn Rate Among Donors

The author did not hold back in expressing his belief that Biden is a “puppet of the WOKE liberal left.” Kiyosaki concluded his post by stating that Biden should be impeached and claimed him to be the “worst president in U.S. history.”

Why It Matters: This isn’t the first time Kiyosaki has publicly criticized Biden. He has previously taken jabs at Biden’s social media influencer strategy ahead of the 2024 presidential elections, describing it as “Tic Toc Politics.”

He has also voiced his disapproval of Biden’s mortgage plan, which he perceives as punishing people with good credit and rewarding those with poor credit.

Kiyosaki is a staunch Donald Trump supporter. In the wake of former President Trump’s indictment in the election subversion case in Georgia, Kiyosaki had commented on how Trump’s controversies overshadowed other candidates.

Meanwhile, the 2024 presidential election could end up being a rematch of the 2020 election race. According to the weekly Morning Consult poll, Biden received 43% of the vote compared to 41% for Trump. While 11% said they would vote for someone else and 5% said they were unsure who they would select.

Read Next: Trump’s Son-In-Law Hoping For Ex-President’s Reelection, Lindsey Graham Suggests Biden Threaten Iranian Oil Infrastructure

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Get insight into trading platforms. Compare the best online stock brokerages.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.