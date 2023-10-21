'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Robert Kiyosaki Predicts 'Next Stop' For Bitcoin Is $135K: 'Wake Up'

Amid growing expectations of a spot Bitcoin ETF approval, Robert Kiyosaki, the renowned author of “Rich Dad Poor Dad,” forecasted the potential for Bitcoin’s (CRYPTO: BTC) price to surge to $135,000.

What Happened: On Friday, Kiyosaki took to X (formerly Twitter) to share his latest thoughts on the financial markets, sparking a buzz in the cryptocurrency community.

The renowned author began by drawing attention to the precious metal market, specifically Gold, stating that it is on the cusp of a significant breakthrough as its price edges closer to the $2,100 mark.

He stated that Gold could continue its upward trajectory, eventually reaching a remarkable value of $3,700, making it an appealing prospect for investors.

See Also: Bitcoin ETF Approval Would Have Limited Impact To Coinbase’s P&L: Barclay’s Analyst

However, Kiyosaki’s enthusiasm extends beyond traditional assets.

Despite Bitcoin’s recent price volatility, he expressed his unwavering confidence in the leading cryptocurrency. He boldly proclaimed that the next major milestone for Bitcoin is an astonishing $135,000.

Gold will soon break through $2,100 and then take off. You will wish you had bought gold below $2,000. Next stop gold $3,700. Bitcoin testing $30,000. Next stop Bitcoin $135,000. Silver from $23 to $68 an ounce. Savers of fake dollars F'd. Please tell your friends to "Wake up."…

— Robert Kiyosaki (@theRealKiyosaki) October 20, 2023

This prediction marks one of his most ambitious forecasts to date, eclipsing his earlier estimate from July when he envisioned the possibility of Bitcoin hitting $120,000 in the near future.

At the time of his post, Bitcoin was trading at approximately $29,519.70, displaying a 3.43% increase in the past 24 hours, and he noted the potential for it to soon reach the $30,000 milestone, according to Coingape.

Why It’s Important: Kiyosaki’s predictions have sparked discussions within the cryptocurrency community, with some market experts drawing parallels to Standard Chartered Bank’s forecasts for Bitcoin’s future.

The bank had previously predicted that Bitcoin could reach $50,000 by the end of this year and potentially touch $120,000 by the conclusion of 2024.

Notably, Bitcoin experienced a recent price surge this week, rising by 4% and briefly surpassing the $30,000 threshold.

This achievement marked the first time Bitcoin had reached this level since August 2023, adding weight to Kiyosaki’s predictions.

Additionally, a report from Matrixport hinted at the potential for Bitcoin to rally to $56,000 should Blackrock’s Bitcoin ETF gain approval.

Price Action: At the time of writing, Bitcoin was trading at $29,547.90, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Read Next: Crypto Analyst Foretells Dramatic Shifts For Bitcoin, Rollbit, Expect These Targets Soon

Join Benzinga’s Fintech Deal Day & Awards on Nov. 13 and Future of Digital Assets on Nov. 14 in New York City to stay updated on trends like AI, regulations, SEC actions, and institutional adoption in the crypto space. Secure early bird discounted tickets now!

Image via Shutterstock

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Profit with More New & Research. Gain access to a streaming platform with all the information you need to invest better today. Click here to start your 14 Day Trial of Benzinga Professional

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.