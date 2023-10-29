'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Claims These Two Famous Investors Were Wildly Misled By FTX's Bankman-Fried: 'Are We A Ship Of Fools?'

On Friday, Robert Kiyosaki, the renowned author of "Rich Dad Poor Dad," shed light on two high-profile investors who, he claims, were misled by FTX's former CEO, Sam Bankman-Fried.

What Happened: Kevin O’Leary, famously known as "Mr. Wonderful" on the TV show "Shark Tank," and Jim Cramer, the host of CNBC’s "Mad Money," were the two investors who were deceived by Bankman-Fried's actions, Kiyosaki said in a post on X.

Furthermore, Kiyosaki drew parallels between Bankman-Fried's actions and those of Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen.

He provocatively asked if Bankman-Fried would attempt to deceive the jury in his ongoing trial in the same manner he believes Powell and Yellen are misleading the global populace.

“Are we a ship of fools, or is it time we wake up, get smart, and say, ‘Our World is in financial trouble because of your incompetence. Keep your hands off our money,'" he added in the post.

SBF: SAM BANKMAN FRIED fooled some most famous investors in the world, investors such as Shark Tank’s Mr. Wonderful, Kevin O’Leary & CNBCs Jim Kramer. Wonder if SBF will fool judge and jury the way our Fed Chairman and Treasury Secretary are fooling the world? Are we a SHIP of…

— Robert Kiyosaki (@theRealKiyosaki) October 27, 2023

In a statement last year, Kiyosaki had compared Bankman-Fried and the infamous Bernie Madoff, suggesting a similarity in their alleged deceptive practices. This criticism starkly contrasted with O’Leary and Cramer's earlier praises of Bankman-Fried, whom they had likened to esteemed investor Warren Buffett, according to Kiyosaki.

WTF:FTX largest donator to Democrats for Midterms. Kevin O’Leary & Jim Kramer raved about Sam Bankman-Fried calling him the Warren Buffet of Crypto. SBF more like Bernie Madoff of Crypto. How much more corrupt can Silicon Valley & Hollywierd become? Now paying to steal elections?

— Robert Kiyosaki (@theRealKiyosaki) November 15, 2022

Bankman-Fried has admitted to certain lapses, especially in risk management, but firmly denies any intentional wrongdoing.

He is facing accusations of misusing over $100 million of customer funds for personal and political endeavors. A conviction could result in a significant prison sentence.

