Rich Checkan: Gold Still "Dirt Cheap" at All-time Highs, Buy Now if You Haven't

The gold price remains historically high, but for Rich Checkan, president and CEO of Asset Strategies International, the yellow metal is still "dirt cheap."

He urged those who haven't made allocations to gold and silver yet to consider buying now.

"We're heading into the doldrums, we're kind of consolidating here. China's off the market ... so the prices are low here — at all time-highs, the prices are low. And because western investors aren't buying coins and bars, the premiums are low," Checkan explained. "You've got the perfect storm here of low prices, low premiums — take advantage of it."

Watch the interview above for more from Checkan on gold and silver.



