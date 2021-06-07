RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) Has Debt But No Earnings; Should You Worry?

Legendary fund manager Li Lu (who Charlie Munger backed) once said, 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. Importantly, RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) does carry debt. But should shareholders be worried about its use of debt?

When Is Debt A Problem?

Debt assists a business until the business has trouble paying it off, either with new capital or with free cash flow. In the worst case scenario, a company can go bankrupt if it cannot pay its creditors. However, a more common (but still painful) scenario is that it has to raise new equity capital at a low price, thus permanently diluting shareholders. Having said that, the most common situation is where a company manages its debt reasonably well - and to its own advantage. The first step when considering a company's debt levels is to consider its cash and debt together.

How Much Debt Does RiceBran Technologies Carry?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that as of March 2021 RiceBran Technologies had US$4.33m of debt, an increase on US$2.71m, over one year. However, it does have US$5.42m in cash offsetting this, leading to net cash of US$1.09m.

How Healthy Is RiceBran Technologies' Balance Sheet?

NasdaqCM:RIBT Debt to Equity History June 7th 2021

According to the last reported balance sheet, RiceBran Technologies had liabilities of US$7.35m due within 12 months, and liabilities of US$3.47m due beyond 12 months. On the other hand, it had cash of US$5.42m and US$4.33m worth of receivables due within a year. So it has liabilities totalling US$1.07m more than its cash and near-term receivables, combined.

Of course, RiceBran Technologies has a market capitalization of US$50.5m, so these liabilities are probably manageable. However, we do think it is worth keeping an eye on its balance sheet strength, as it may change over time. While it does have liabilities worth noting, RiceBran Technologies also has more cash than debt, so we're pretty confident it can manage its debt safely. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine RiceBran Technologies's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

Over 12 months, RiceBran Technologies reported revenue of US$26m, which is a gain of 3.1%, although it did not report any earnings before interest and tax. That rate of growth is a bit slow for our taste, but it takes all types to make a world.

So How Risky Is RiceBran Technologies?

Statistically speaking companies that lose money are riskier than those that make money. And the fact is that over the last twelve months RiceBran Technologies lost money at the earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) line. Indeed, in that time it burnt through US$5.9m of cash and made a loss of US$8.1m. Given it only has net cash of US$1.09m, the company may need to raise more capital if it doesn't reach break-even soon. Summing up, we're a little skeptical of this one, as it seems fairly risky in the absence of free cashflow. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. To that end, you should learn about the 5 warning signs we've spotted with RiceBran Technologies (including 1 which is significant) .

If, after all that, you're more interested in a fast growing company with a rock-solid balance sheet, then check out our list of net cash growth stocks without delay.

