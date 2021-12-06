RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) Has Debt But No Earnings; Should You Worry?

Some say volatility, rather than debt, is the best way to think about risk as an investor, but Warren Buffett famously said that 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' When we think about how risky a company is, we always like to look at its use of debt, since debt overload can lead to ruin. As with many other companies RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) makes use of debt. But should shareholders be worried about its use of debt?

What Risk Does Debt Bring?

Debt assists a business until the business has trouble paying it off, either with new capital or with free cash flow. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. However, a more frequent (but still costly) occurrence is where a company must issue shares at bargain-basement prices, permanently diluting shareholders, just to shore up its balance sheet. Having said that, the most common situation is where a company manages its debt reasonably well - and to its own advantage. When we think about a company's use of debt, we first look at cash and debt together.

How Much Debt Does RiceBran Technologies Carry?

As you can see below, RiceBran Technologies had US$3.91m of debt at September 2021, down from US$4.98m a year prior. But it also has US$6.19m in cash to offset that, meaning it has US$2.28m net cash.

A Look At RiceBran Technologies' Liabilities

NasdaqCM:RIBT Debt to Equity History December 6th 2021

According to the last reported balance sheet, RiceBran Technologies had liabilities of US$8.30m due within 12 months, and liabilities of US$2.83m due beyond 12 months. On the other hand, it had cash of US$6.19m and US$2.93m worth of receivables due within a year. So it has liabilities totalling US$2.02m more than its cash and near-term receivables, combined.

Since publicly traded RiceBran Technologies shares are worth a total of US$20.2m, it seems unlikely that this level of liabilities would be a major threat. However, we do think it is worth keeping an eye on its balance sheet strength, as it may change over time. Despite its noteworthy liabilities, RiceBran Technologies boasts net cash, so it's fair to say it does not have a heavy debt load! When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if RiceBran Technologies can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

In the last year RiceBran Technologies wasn't profitable at an EBIT level, but managed to grow its revenue by 19%, to US$30m. That rate of growth is a bit slow for our taste, but it takes all types to make a world.

So How Risky Is RiceBran Technologies?

We have no doubt that loss making companies are, in general, riskier than profitable ones. And in the last year RiceBran Technologies had an earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) loss, truth be told. Indeed, in that time it burnt through US$4.0m of cash and made a loss of US$5.5m. With only US$2.28m on the balance sheet, it would appear that its going to need to raise capital again soon. Summing up, we're a little skeptical of this one, as it seems fairly risky in the absence of free cashflow. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. We've identified 6 warning signs with RiceBran Technologies (at least 2 which make us uncomfortable) , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

If you're interested in investing in businesses that can grow profits without the burden of debt, then check out this free list of growing businesses that have net cash on the balance sheet.

