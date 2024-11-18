Ricardo Sees Stake Increase by Gresham House

Ricardo (GB:RCDO) has released an update.
Gresham House Asset Management Limited has increased its stake in Ricardo PLC, crossing the 21% threshold in voting rights. This move signifies a growing interest in Ricardo, potentially influencing the company’s strategic decisions. Investors might find this development noteworthy as it could affect the stock’s future performance.
