News & Insights

Stocks

Ricardo Sees Stake Increase by Gresham House

November 18, 2024 — 07:52 am EST

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Ricardo (GB:RCDO) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Gresham House Asset Management Limited has increased its stake in Ricardo PLC, crossing the 21% threshold in voting rights. This move signifies a growing interest in Ricardo, potentially influencing the company’s strategic decisions. Investors might find this development noteworthy as it could affect the stock’s future performance.

For further insights into GB:RCDO stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.