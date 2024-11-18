News & Insights

Ricardo PLC Sees Major Holding Shift

November 18, 2024 — 09:07 am EST

Ricardo (GB:RCDO) has released an update.

Ricardo PLC has announced a change in major holdings, with Gresham House Asset Management Limited now holding 21.14% of voting rights. This marks an increase from their previous stake of 20.15%, reflecting significant shareholder movement. Investors may find this shift noteworthy as it indicates Gresham House’s growing influence within the company.

For further insights into GB:RCDO stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

