Ricardo PLC Sees Major Holding Shift

Ricardo (GB:RCDO) has released an update.
Ricardo PLC has announced a change in major holdings, with Gresham House Asset Management Limited now holding 21.14% of voting rights. This marks an increase from their previous stake of 20.15%, reflecting significant shareholder movement. Investors may find this shift noteworthy as it indicates Gresham House’s growing influence within the company.
