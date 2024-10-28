Ricardo PLC Grants Share Awards to Key Executives

Ricardo (GB:RCDO) has released an update.

Ricardo PLC has announced the granting of conditional share awards under its 2020 Long Term Incentive Plan and 2021 Deferred Bonus Plan to executive directors and other key personnel. These awards, totaling over 550,000 shares, are designed to incentivize performance and retain talent within the company, with different vesting schedules and conditions applied. This move reflects Ricardo’s commitment to aligning management goals with shareholder interests, potentially impacting the company’s stock dynamics in the long run.

