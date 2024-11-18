News & Insights

Ricardo PLC Boosts Executive Shareholdings

November 18, 2024 — 10:37 am EST

Ricardo (GB:RCDO) has released an update.

Ricardo PLC has announced the purchase of 134 shares as part of its Share Incentive Plan by key managerial staff, including the CFO and Global President of Clean Energy, at a price of £4.464 per share. This move reflects the company’s ongoing commitment to aligning its leadership’s interests with those of its shareholders, providing a closer tie between management and company performance.

