Ricardo (LSE:RCDO) Price Target Increased by 8.16% to 655.10

The average one-year price target for Ricardo (LSE:RCDO) has been revised to 655.10 / share. This is an increase of 8.16% from the prior estimate of 605.68 dated October 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 545.40 to a high of 813.75 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 36.48% from the latest reported closing price of 480.00 / share.

Ricardo Maintains 2.49% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 2.49%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is -1.38. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 21 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ricardo. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 10.53% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RCDO is 0.02%, a decrease of 1.59%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.94% to 739K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The United Kingdom Small Company Series holds 312K shares representing 0.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 311K shares, representing an increase of 0.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RCDO by 2.32% over the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 130K shares representing 0.21% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 115K shares representing 0.19% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - International Vector Equity Portfolio Shares holds 47K shares representing 0.08% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - World ex U.S. Targeted Value Portfolio Institutional Class holds 22K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

