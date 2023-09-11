Ricardo Bags $385 Mln Contract To Deliver Additional ABS-ESC Retrofit Kits To US Army

News & Insights

(RTTNews) - Ricardo Plc (RCDO.L), a British engineering firm, announced on Monday that its American unit, Ricardo Defense Inc., has bagged a contract of over $385 million from the U.S. Army to continue production and delivery of Antilock Brake System/Electronic Stability Control or ABS/ESC retrofit kits.

This order completion is expected on March 15, 2026.

The new move extends the previous base three-year contract, awarded in March 2021, by two years and increases the ceiling from $89 million to $474 million.

The ABS/ESC retrofit kits are for use in the U.S. Army's High Mobility Multipurpose Wheeled Vehicle or HMMWV.  

The deliveries for the units on this order have commenced and will continue through the first half of calendar 2024.

