Ribbon (RBBN) Upgrades Indonesia-Based Telco's Optical Network

Ribbon Communications Inc. RBBN has teamed up with Moratelindo to augment the latter’s two primary network sections with higher transmission capacity. Ribbon will upgrade the Indonesia-based telco’s Sumatra optical backbone and Batam subsea link as part of the project.



Headquartered in Jakarta, Moratelindo is touted as Indonesia’s second-largest fixed broadband provider. With more than two decades of experience, the entity caters to a plethora of industry verticals such as government and telecommunications.



Currently, it has a 36,951 km fiber optic cable network consisting of land and sea fiber-optic networks. The company boasts a national network that stretches from Sumatra to the Bali islands. It offers Internet services, data center and connectivity services, including dark fiber, NET-Hosting, rack colocation and cloud hosting.



Per the partnership, Moratelindo capitalized on Ribbon’s Apollo 9932 Core OTN Switch, an advanced optical solution. The avant-garde offering has been leveraged to double the capacity of the Sumatra backbone to 3.6 Terabits per second. Apollo 9932 Core OTN Switch’s gigantic 16T switching capacity boosted the Sumatra optical backbone with best-in-class routing services.



Thanks to such significant capacity expansion, the Indonesia-based entity currently flaunts a 400G-ready network. This enabled future technology readiness to support new-age bandwidth-intensive services. Ribbon’s Apollo portfolio consists of switching and OTN products that provide high-density and energy-efficient solutions to key sectors like utilities, defense and education.



The access to core optical networking solution streamlines day-to-day operations and minimizes operational costs to improve the overall efficiency of optical networks. Its expandable switching solutions allow flexible OTN deployments to address the challenging requirements of long-haul networks and meet market demand.



In addition, Ribbon’s TM800 programmable transponders boosted transmission capacity on the 280 kilometer-long Batam subsea link, in turn, delivering an additional 2 Terabits of transmission capacity. Driven by the capacity upgrade, Moratelindo augmented its footprint to Singapore, thereby exhibiting the highest optical performance with utmost reliability.



Ribbon intends to remain focused on delivering real-time and secure data as well as voice network capabilities for the cloud, network and enterprise edge. The Plano, TX-based communications services developer intends to bolster its total addressable market and global reach in service provider networks and critical infrastructure companies. This will help it expand its relationships with fixed and mobile service providers while capitalizing on the booming 5G market for lucrative cash flow.



Ribbon currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell). Its shares have declined 8.7% against the industry’s growth of 105% in the past year.



You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Harmonic, Inc. HLIT is a better-ranked stock in the industry, sporting a Zacks Rank #1. The consensus estimate for current-year earnings has been revised 23.1% upward over the past 30 days.



Harmonic delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 61.1%, on average. The stock has appreciated 70.7% in the past year. HLIT has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 15%.



Clearfield, Inc. CLFD carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current-year earnings has been revised 8.8% upward over the past 30 days.



Clearfield delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 50.8%, on average. It has surged 183.8% in the past year.



Mimecast Limited MIME also carries a Zacks Rank #2. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current-year earnings has been revised 7% upward over the past 30 days.



Mimecast delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 21.8%, on average. It has surged 87% in the past year. MIME has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 35%.

Zacks' Top Picks to Cash in on Artificial Intelligence

In 2021, this world-changing technology is projected to generate $327.5 billion in revenue. Now Shark Tank star and billionaire investor Mark Cuban says AI will create "the world's first trillionaires." Zacks' urgent special report reveals 3 AI picks investors need to know about today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.