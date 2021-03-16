Ribbon (RBBN) Partners With Cinia to Modernize Transport Network

Ribbon Communications Inc. RBBN has partnered with Finland-based Cinia to revamp its transport network for establishing an enhanced connectivity infrastructure. Markedly, the latest move, which includes the deployment of Ribbon’s optical transport networking (OTN) solutions, is aimed at enhancing Cinia’s backbone transport network in Northern Europe and Finland with utmost resiliency.



The Finnish company will capitalize on Ribbon’s Apollo OTN Transport and Switching platforms to serve the purpose. The alliance is likely to not only emphasize the significance of connectivity platforms in the digital era but also offer Cinia’s customers best-in-class network efficiency.



With expertise of more than five years, Cinia is known for providing state-of-the-art software solutions and specializes in advanced data network technologies and modern application development. The company plays a pivotal role in bolstering digitization of both international and Finnish organizations.



Its client base also encompasses major governmental establishments. With such reliable data connections, Cinia aims to automate complex processes, ensure reliability of critical operations and eliminate geographical distances on the back of enhanced customer experience.



Markedly, Ribbon’s Apollo portfolio consists of switching and OTN products that provide high-density and energy-efficient solutions to various key sectors like transportation providers, utilities, defense and education.



The access to core optical networking solution simplifies day-to-day operations and minimizes operational costs to improve the overall efficiency of optical networks. Its expandable switching solutions allow flexible OTN deployments to address the challenging requirements of long-haul networks and meet market demand.



Cinia will harness the technological benefits of Apollo 9900 series OTN switching platforms and 9600 series of optical transport platforms for effective route protection. Markedly, Ribbon’s Apollo suite of products and solutions have been specifically designed to aid service providers with the deployment of cost-effective open optical networks for transport continuity. That said, the deployment will enable Ribbon to reach more customers with unique value proposition, fueled by its leadership in the global market.



Ribbon remains focused on delivering real-time and secure data and voice network capabilities for the cloud, network and enterprise edge. The communications services developer intends to augment its scale, total addressable market and global footprint in service provider networks, enterprises and critical infrastructure companies. This will help the company to expand its relationships with fixed and mobile service providers, while enabling it to capitalize on high-growth 5G market for lucrative cash flow.



The stock is currently trading with a forward P/E of 16.7X. Shares of the Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company have soared 293.2% compared with the industry’s growth of 189.5% in the past year.





Some other top-ranked stocks in the broader industry are Aviat Networks, Inc. AVNW, Ubiquiti Inc. UI and Clearfield, Inc. CLFD. While Aviat Networks and Ubiquiti sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), Clearfield carries a Zacks Rank #2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Aviat Networks delivered a trailing four-quarter positive earnings surprise of 61.7%, on average.



Ubiquiti has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 32.9%.



Clearfield delivered a trailing four-quarter positive earnings surprise of 62.6%, on average.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.