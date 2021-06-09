Ribbon (RBBN) Offers Call Trust Portfolio to Aid Intrado Customers

Ribbon Communications Inc. RBBN recently joined forces with Intrado to provide its much-acclaimed Ribbon Call Trust solution for STIR/SHAKEN compliance. Markedly, the avant-garde solution operates on the mechanism of advanced analytics and machine learning (ML) with Robocall mitigation technology. At a time when majority of the customers in the telecom industry are inundated with malicious attacks and spoofed robocalls, the latest move to boost caller ID authentication seems to be the need of the hour.



Markedly, Intrado is a leading developer of innovative solutions that are powered by cloud-based technology. It boasts an evolving portfolio of services like cloud collaboration, digital media, enterprise communications, and life & safety. With an exponential rise in data sources, organizations are facing a significant challenge in connecting people with right information.



In sync with this, its offerings are considered pivotal in establishing real-time connections across partners, devices, enterprises and supply chain links. Interestingly, Intrado and Ribbon have been sharing an active working relationship for quite some time now. Apart from the Ribbon Call Trust, Intrado capitalizes on Ribbon’s Policy and Routing Server, Session Border Controllers and Media Gateway solutions.



STIR/SHAKEN are acronyms for Secure Telephone Identity Revisited and Signature-based Handling of Asserted information using toKENs. These industry-leading technologies provide the best available information to make it easier for carriers and consumers to decide what calls they want to allow or block, thereby combating spoofed calls. It also makes it easier to trace a call to its original source. As a matter of fact, the Federal Communications Commission has made it compulsory for U.S.-based service providers to implement STIR/SHAKEN framework by Jun 30, 2021.



Ribbon Call Trust capitalizes on dynamic ML models to detect the original sources of fraud call attempts on a real-time basis. Markedly, three attributes are necessary to provide identity assurance on a real-time per-call basis — Identity, Reputation and Trust context. The flexible architecture of the solution is equipped with open application programming interfaces that have the ability to ingest data from other databases to enhance the accuracy of the reputation scoring models and dynamically adapt to evolving threat scenarios.



Apart from leveraging public cloud infrastructure, the solution integrates with STIR/SHAKEN framework for verification services. Moreover, it has been specifically designed to support customers with legacy networks by leveraging the identity assurance portfolio. In addition to validating a caller’s identity, intent and reputation, Ribbon Call Trust leverages other STIR/SHAKEN-compliant technologies — Ribbon Secure Telephony Identity, Ribbon Identity Hub, Call Controllers and Session Border Controllers — to name a few. Backed by such robust characteristics, the latest move is likely to create a secure and superior enterprise communications experience by safeguarding Intrado customers from unwanted robocalls.



Moving forward, Ribbon intends to remain focused on delivering real-time and secure data and voice network capabilities for the cloud, network and enterprise edge. The communications services developer intends to augment its scale, total addressable market and global footprint in service provider networks, enterprises and critical infrastructure companies. This will help the company to expand its relationships with fixed and mobile service providers, while enabling it to capitalize on high-growth 5G market for lucrative cash flow.



Shares of the Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company have returned 97.1% compared with the industry’s growth of 104.4% in the past year.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Some better-ranked stocks in the broader industry are Altice USA, Inc. ATUS, Corning Incorporated GLW and Ooma, Inc. OOMA. While Altice sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), Corning and Ooma carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Altice delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 61.5%, on average.



Corning delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 39%, on average.



Ooma delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 65.5%, on average.

