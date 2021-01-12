Ribbon (RBBN) Extends Presence in CALA Region With Synnex Tie-Up

Ribbon Communications Inc. RBBN recently extended its collaboration with a leading IT design-to-distribution business process services company — SYNNEX Corporation SNX. The move is aimed at augmenting sales of Ribbon’s Unified Communications and Collaboration (UC&C)-enabling Edge solutions in the Caribbean and Latin America (CALA) market.



The extended reseller alliance is likely to not only assist Ribbon expand its footprint in the CALA region with market-leading solutions but also aid Synnex grow its market share and partner base on the back of long-term working relationship of the former with Microsoft Corporation MSFT.



Based in Fremont, CA, Synnex is a well-known business-to-business services provider that primarily focuses on technology and vertical markets to create next-gen solutions. These innovative solutions help in boosting the company’s go-to-market strategies while paving the path for better growth opportunities that will support its business partners to thrive in the dynamic tech industry.



Being a forerunner in customer care outsourced services, it operates under two segments — Concentrix and Technology Solutions. Backed by premier partner programs and technical knowledge expertise, the company enhances their customer-engagement strategies to bolster business development. Notably, Synnex offers a plethora of value-added services, ranging from demand generation to IT resource planning, and caters to more than 20,000 resellers based in Japan, Canada and the United States.



As part of the expanded collaboration, the B2B IT service provider will be reselling Ribbon’s Cloud and Edge product portfolio in the CALA region. The portfolio includes media gateways and analytics, in addition to Microsoft-certified Session Border Controllers. These products have been particularly designed to deploy UC&C solutions with enhanced security while addressing the challenging requirements of various enterprises and service providers.



Markedly, Ribbon’s enterprise edge solutions are primarily known for strengthening unified communications offerings while streamlining the process of migrating applications and services from traditional networks to the cloud for business continuity. That said, the deployment will enable Ribbon to reach more customers based in the CALA market with unique value proposition and augment Synnex’s reseller base and market share, fueled by Ribbon’s leadership in the global market.



Ribbon remains focused on delivering real-time and secure data and voice network capabilities for the cloud, network and enterprise edge. The Westford, MA-based communications services developer intends to augment its scale, total addressable market and global footprint in service provider networks, enterprises and critical infrastructure companies. This will help the company to expand its relationships with fixed and mobile service providers, while enabling it to capitalize on high-growth 5G market for lucrative cash flow.



