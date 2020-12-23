Ribbon (RBBN) Boosts Totah's Bandwidth With Neptune 1300 Platform

Ribbon Communications Inc. RBBN recently announced the deployment of its Neptune 1300 Packet Transport solution by Totah Communications. Markedly, the avant-garde solution will be utilized to not only future-proof the Oklahoma-based communications services provider’s network but also increase its average revenue per user with enhanced return on investments.



As a long-time customer of Ribbon, the partnership comes as a boon for Totah. This is because majority of the network operators are migrating toward next-gen communications services to address the burgeoning bandwidth requirements for a streamlined infrastructure on the back of expanded network capacity while paving the path for new revenue streams.



Ribbon has always been a supporter of leveraging reliable and secure connectivity. The company’s Neptune Packet Systems is considered an ideal platform to tap the benefits of state-of-the-art packet transport technology. With elastic scalability and cost-effective services, the platform can be personalized to fulfill the networking requirements of mission critical industries and service providers with utmost ease.



Ribbon’s Neptune 1300 is a compact, multi-service packet transport solution, which provides streamlined end-to-end metro service delivery with the integration of carrier-grade service assurance with best-in-class packet efficiency. Equipped with programmable capabilities, it is ideal for a wide range of applications, including high-capacity metro aggregation applications.



Per the partnership, the Neptune 1300 platform assists Totah with improved residential and business communications services fueled by low-latency transport. With faster broadband speeds of 200 Gbps, the solution enables the Independent Operating Company to retrieve the fiber that was previously being used in its legacy network on the back of Neptune 1300 Extension Shelf.



Driven by these robust features, Ribbon’s Neptune 1300 is likely to attract new small and medium sized business customers with competitive pricing while expanding its relationship with Totah for more lucrative opportunities in the future.



Notably, early this year, Ribbon announced the completion of merger with ECI Telecom. In addition to enhancing its solutions portfolio into adjacent markets, the deal facilitated Ribbon’s strategy of expanding into the 5G data domain with bundled network analytics, intelligence and security offerings. It allowed Ribbon to broaden existing customer offerings with ECI’s industry-leading packet optical transport solutions.



Consequently, the integration aids Ribbon to increase its scale, total addressable market and global footprint in service provider networks, enterprises and critical infrastructure companies. Moving forward, the company intends to expand its relationships with fixed and mobile service providers, while capitalizing on high-growth 5G market for positive cash flow.



The stock is currently trading with a forward P/E of 18.9X. Shares of Ribbon have soared 82% compared with the industry’s growth of 52.7% in the past three months.





Ribbon currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Some better-ranked stocks in the broader industry are Aviat Networks, Inc. AVNW, Ubiquiti Inc. UI and A10 Networks, Inc. ATEN. While Aviat Networks and Ubiquiti sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), A10 Networks carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Aviat Networks pulled off a trailing four-quarter positive earnings surprise of 11.8%, on average.



Ubiquiti pulled off a trailing four-quarter positive earnings surprise of 27.9%, on average.



A10 Networks pulled off a trailing four-quarter positive earnings surprise of 58.8%, on average.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.