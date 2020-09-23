Ribbon Lifts Cloud Services With SBC SWe Lite on AWS Platform

Ribbon Communications Inc. RBBN recently announced the availability of its cloud and edge platform — Session Border Controller Software Edition Lite (SBC SWe Lite) — on Amazon.com, Inc.’s AMZN cloud computing arm — Amazon Web Services (AWS). Markedly, the accessibility of this virtualized solution in a leading cloud platform is likely to enable organizations to accelerate their migration from traditional to cloud communications for flexible deployments.



Ribbon’s SBC platform has been specifically designed to operate in the multi-vendor network environment, which provides robust interoperability with legacy communications equipment. With a cutting-edge portfolio of Skype and Microsoft Teams, it paves the way for cloud services and unified communications. Impressively, these SBCs protect the network from malicious attacks for advanced security. With all these features, the SBCs offer high-quality communications infrastructure to diverse businesses, from small enterprises to multi-national firms. This sets it apart from the cut-throat competition in the tech industry.



The SBC SWe Lite solution, which is also available on Microsoft Corporation’s MSFT cloud computing service, Microsoft Azure, is better known for providing best-in-class communications security on the back of flexible deployment from the Azure Marketplace. The platform is furnished with an efficient architecture that leverages minimum software resources, thereby making it a cost-efficient option. The SBC SWe Lite on AWS is a fault-tolerant solution that supports powerful centralized management backed by Ribbon’s EdgeView Service Control Center. It operates natively in the Azure Cloud with advanced call routing features, such as onboard call forking, and pushes the enterprises to enjoy robust security services with utmost ease.



Interestingly, Ribbon and Amazon’s relationship dates back to 2018. The companies had previously joined forces to deploy an innovative technology by amalgamating Ribbon’s SBCs with Amazon’s Chime Voice Connector. The high-tech software reduces operating costs by eradicating the ongoing maintenance of the cloud infrastructure and aids in gaining flexibility and cost-efficiency for scaling SBC capacity. Ribbon’s SBC SWe Lite on AWS further reinforces its existing relationship with Amazon.



The stock is currently trading with a forward P/E of 13.6X. Shares of Ribbon have plunged 30.6% compared with the industry’s decline of 1.6% in the past year.





Ribbon currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).



Another top-ranked stock in the industry is A10 Networks, Inc. ATEN, carrying a Zacks Rank #2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



A10 Networks pulled off a trailing four-quarter positive earnings surprise of 38.8%, on average.

