Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN) Stock's Been Sliding But Fundamentals Look Decent: Will The Market Correct The Share Price In The Future?

It is hard to get excited after looking at Ribbon Communications' (NASDAQ:RBBN) recent performance, when its stock has declined 23% over the past month. However, the company's fundamentals look pretty decent, and long-term financials are usually aligned with future market price movements. In this article, we decided to focus on Ribbon Communications' ROE.

Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. In other words, it is a profitability ratio which measures the rate of return on the capital provided by the company's shareholders.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

ROE can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Ribbon Communications is:

12% = US$77m ÷ US$643m (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2021).

The 'return' is the profit over the last twelve months. One way to conceptualize this is that for each $1 of shareholders' capital it has, the company made $0.12 in profit.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

Ribbon Communications' Earnings Growth And 12% ROE

To begin with, Ribbon Communications seems to have a respectable ROE. And on comparing with the industry, we found that the the average industry ROE is similar at 13%. As you might expect, the 14% net income decline reported by Ribbon Communications is a bit of a surprise. Based on this, we feel that there might be other reasons which haven't been discussed so far in this article that could be hampering the company's growth. Such as, the company pays out a huge portion of its earnings as dividends, or is faced with competitive pressures.

However, when we compared Ribbon Communications' growth with the industry we found that while the company's earnings have been shrinking, the industry has seen an earnings growth of 3.7% in the same period. This is quite worrisome.

NasdaqGS:RBBN Past Earnings Growth May 4th 2021

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. Is Ribbon Communications fairly valued compared to other companies? These 3 valuation measures might help you decide.

Is Ribbon Communications Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

Summary

Overall, we feel that Ribbon Communications certainly does have some positive factors to consider. Yet, the low earnings growth is a bit concerning, especially given that the company has a high rate of return and is reinvesting ma huge portion of its profits. By the looks of it, there could be some other factors, not necessarily in control of the business, that's preventing growth. While we won't completely dismiss the company, what we would do, is try to ascertain how risky the business is to make a more informed decision around the company. To know the 5 risks we have identified for Ribbon Communications visit our risks dashboard for free.

