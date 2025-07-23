Ribbon Communications Inc. Q2 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Ribbon Communications Inc. (RBBN):

Earnings: -$11.09 million in Q2 vs. -$16.82 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.06 in Q2 vs. -$0.10 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Ribbon Communications Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $9.61 million or $0.05 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $0.05 per share Revenue: $220.58 million in Q2 vs. $192.62 million in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: +/- $7M Full year revenue guidance: +/- $10M

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.