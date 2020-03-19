Ribbon Boosts Microsoft Alliance With Advanced Call Services

Ribbon Communications Inc. RBBN recently announced that its diversified portfolio of EdgeMarc Devices has been certified for Direct Routing call services by Microsoft Corporation’s MSFT unified communications platform — Microsoft Teams. The avant-garde portfolio encompasses cutting-edge multi-service gateways like EdgeMarc 4800, 2900 and 6000, which eases the transition from legacy technologies to IP-based solutions, thereby addressing the challenging requirements of large-scale enterprises.



Markedly, the EdgeMarc series of next-gen Intelligent Edge devices enable enterprises and service providers to streamline their unified communications deployments, thereby providing a secure, scalable and flexible platform for service quality management. Known to be an integral constituent of Ribbon’s end-to-end service provider solution architecture, the edge solutions are specifically designed to extend the visibility and control of managed services with a centralized routing technology.



Impressively, these powerful devices, which have the capacity of supporting multiple concurrent calls, provide direct fiber connections with data speeds of up to 1 Gbps. Apart from delivering optimal calling services, these Edge devices offer numerous benefits such as bandwidth aggregation and application traffic prioritization to the businesses, when incorporated with best-in-class capabilities of Software-defined Wide Area Network.



Backed by an in-depth knowhow of innovative networking solutions, Ribbon is equipped with a varied portfolio of Session Border Controllers (SBCs). Interestingly, this wide-ranging portfolio of SBCs are also certified by Microsoft Teams for direct routing call services. Notably, the SBCs provide strong multiple signaling protocols and call admission control to manage traffic levels with enhanced security features to protect privacy and ensure regulatory compliance. In addition to providing real-time communications services, Ribbon enables users to connect traditional legacy systems to the Microsoft Phone system by leveraging a Microsoft-certified SBC.



Considered to be one of Microsoft’s Gold Communications Partner, Ribbon’s innovative range of SBCs and edge devices go hand-in-hand with Microsoft's networking requirements. This, in turn, reinforces Ribbon's existing relationship with the tech behemoth. In addition, Ribbon remains focused on delivering real-time and secure data and voice network capabilities for the cloud, network and enterprise edge with continued investment in high-growth markets.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s current-year earnings has been revised 17.3% upward over the past 60 days to 61 cents. The stock is currently trading with a forward P/E of 3.33X. Shares of Ribbon have plunged 60.7% compared with 50% decline recorded by the industry in the past year.







Zacks Rank & Other Stocks to Consider



Ribbon currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).



A few other top-ranked stocks in the broader industry are PCTEL, Inc. PCTI and Comtech Telecommunications Corp. CMTL, each sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



PCTEL surpassed earnings estimates in the trailing four quarters, the beat being 108.9%, on average.



Comtech topped earnings estimates in the trailing four quarters, the surprise being 85.9%, on average.



