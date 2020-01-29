Ribbon Augments Cloud Solutions With Next-Gen Edge Portfolio

In a bid to expedite the deployment of cloud services to enterprise customers, Ribbon Communications Inc. RBBN recently unveiled an innovative portfolio of Microsoft Corporation MSFT-certified enterprise edge solutions — Next Generation Intelligent Edge. The avant-garde portfolio reinforces unified communications offerings and eases the process of migrating applications and services from traditional networks to the cloud for the continuity of business operations.



Equipped with a diversified portfolio of edge solutions, the Next Generation Intelligent Edge products are an integral constituent of Ribbon’s end-to-end and field-proven service provider solution architecture. The edge solutions are specifically designed to extend the visibility and control of managed services, thereby enabling the communication service providers to deliver best-in-class secured voice and data applications with centralized routing technology.



Apart from delivering advanced analytics and service assurance, the Next Generation Intelligent Edge portfolio provides enhanced LTE radio capabilities for consolidated communication solutions at an affordable, monthly subscription price. Also, it authorizes customers to follow service level agreements when combined with its EdgeView Service Control Center (SSC). The EdgeView SSC is the centralized interface to manage Voice over Internet Protocol infrastructure, which eliminates complex operations and rapidly solves customer issues.



The communication-based software developer company also launched EdgeMarc 6000. With a wireless WAN option, the latest addition to the Intelligent Edge family is specifically designed to deliver dual Ethernet and Optical WAN connections, with speeds of up to 1 Gbps and 300 synchronous calls. Its remote monitoring and automated “zero touch” provisioning technology reduces operating expenses, while its multiple virtual network functions enable the device to connect to a plethora of analog legacy systems, thereby meeting customer requirements.



The stock has lost 43.9% compared with the industry’s decline of 21.2% in the past year.





Ribbon Communication currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



A couple of top-ranked stocks in the broader industry are America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. AMX and Vodafone Group Plc VOD, sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



America Movil has a long-term earnings growth rate of 17.2%.



Vodafone has a long-term earnings growth rate of 14.5%.



