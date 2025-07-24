Ria Money Transfer Acquires Majority Stake in Kyodai Remittance to Expand Presence in Asia Pacific Market

Ria Money Transfer acquires 60% of Unidos Co., Ltd. to enhance remittance services in Asia Pacific, leveraging Kyodai's market expertise.

Quiver AI Summary

Ria Money Transfer, a leading company in the cross-border money transfer sector and part of Euronet, has acquired a 60% stake in Japan-based Unidos Co., Ltd., known as Kyodai Remittance. This acquisition will allow Ria to leverage Kyodai’s extensive market knowledge and its status as the first licensed high-value remittance operator in Japan to expand in the Asia Pacific region. The two companies have worked together since 2010, and the partnership aims to provide a seamless customer experience through an integrated network that includes 44,000 ATMs and more. As Japan experiences significant demographic changes, with increasing labor migration contributing to a booming remittance sector, this acquisition positions Ria to enhance its service offerings and better serve its customers. Both Ria and Kyodai emphasize their shared mission of delivering secure and customer-focused money transfer solutions.

Potential Positives

Ria Money Transfer has acquired a 60% stake in Unidos Co., Ltd. (Kyodai Remittance), enhancing its market presence in Japan, a crucial remittance hub in Asia.

The acquisition allows Ria to integrate Kyodai’s operations and digital products, significantly expanding its customer access to a global network of over 624,000 locations.

This strategic move positions Ria to capitalize on growing remittance flows from Japan, where personal remittances reached over USD $6.07 billion in 2024, amidst demographic shifts supporting increased demand.

The longstanding partnership between Ria and Kyodai enhances the potential for delivering improved and secure money transfer solutions, solidifying Ria's commitment to customer service and innovation.

Potential Negatives

Acquisition of a majority stake in Kyodai Remittance may raise concerns about potential regulatory scrutiny in Japan, especially given the complexities surrounding foreign ownership in the financial services sector.

The announcement comes amid significant demographic changes in Japan, which could pose challenges for the remittance sector and impact future profitability and growth potential.

The reliance on labor migrants as a primary demographic shift may create uncertainty in planning and operational strategy, given the potential volatility around immigration policies and economic conditions.

FAQ

What is the recent acquisition announcement by Ria Money Transfer?

Ria Money Transfer has acquired a 60% stake in Unidos Co., Ltd. (Kyodai Remittance), a Japan-based funds transfer business.

How will the acquisition impact Ria's operations in Asia Pacific?

The acquisition will allow Ria to expand its footprint in the Asia Pacific region by integrating Kyodai's operations and digital products.

What unique position does Kyodai hold in Japan's remittance market?

Kyodai is recognized as the first remittance operator in Japan to receive a Type 1 Funds Transfer Service Provider license for high-value transactions.

How does this acquisition align with Japan's demographic changes?

The acquisition comes amidst significant demographic shifts in Japan, with an increase in long-term and permanent immigrants impacting the remittance sector.

What benefits will customers experience from this partnership?

Customers will gain access to Ria's extensive global network, enhanced services, and a seamless money transfer experience through Kyodai’s platforms.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$EEFT Insider Trading Activity

$EEFT insiders have traded $EEFT stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $EEFT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MICHAEL J BROWN (CEO & President) sold 95,000 shares for an estimated $9,565,550

$EEFT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 167 institutional investors add shares of $EEFT stock to their portfolio, and 219 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$EEFT Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $EEFT in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Oppenheimer issued a "Outperform" rating on 07/02/2025

Needham issued a "Buy" rating on 04/25/2025

Stephens & Co. issued a "Overweight" rating on 02/14/2025

$EEFT Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $EEFT recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $EEFT in the last 6 months, with a median target of $125.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Rayna Kumar from Oppenheimer set a target price of $137.0 on 07/02/2025

on 07/02/2025 Vasundhara Govil from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a target price of $110.0 on 04/25/2025

on 04/25/2025 Mayank Tandon from Needham set a target price of $120.0 on 04/25/2025

on 04/25/2025 Charles Nabhan from Stephens & Co. set a target price of $130.0 on 02/14/2025

Full Release



BUENA PARK, Calif., July 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ria Money Transfer (Ria), a global leader in the cross-border money transfer industry and a business segment of Euronet (NASDAQ: EEFT), today announced that it has become the majority shareholder through the acquisition of 60% of the shares of



Unidos Co., Ltd.



, widely recognized by customers as Kyodai Remittance, a Japan-based funds transfer business and overseas remittance specialist. Leveraging Kyodai’s deep market insight, nuanced understanding of local customer needs and its distinction as the first remittance operator in Japan to be granted a



Type 1 Funds Transfer Service Provider license



—enabling the processing of high-value transactions exceeding JPY 1 million (approximately USD $6,800)—Ria is set to expand its footprint across the Asia Pacific region.





Ria and Kyodai have maintained a close and collaborative relationship since 2010. Over the past 15 years, the companies have leveraged their omnichannel strategies to deliver a seamless and integrated customer experience across multiple touchpoints in Japan, such as 44,000 ATMs in Japan Post Bank and Lawson Bank locations nationwide. With the acquisition of a majority stake, Ria will now fully integrate Kyodai’s operations, including its digital products, and provide customers access to its expansive global network of more than 624,000 locations, 4 billion bank accounts, 3.2 billion digital wallets, and Visa debit cards worldwide.





This acquisition comes amid significant demographic changes in Japan that are reshaping both its society and economy. According to the latest



International Migration Outlook



report by the



Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD



), 144,000 new immigrants moved to Japan on a long-term or permanent basis in 2022, with 55% of them being labor migrants. The top three nationalities were Vietnam, China and Indonesia, reflecting a 150% increase compared to the previous year. This labor market transformation has also impacted the remittance sector. According to the



World Bank Group



, more than USD $6.07 billion was paid in personal remittances from Japan in 2024, ranking among



the top third



sending countries in Asia.





“Kyodai’s success has always been rooted in our values, principles and the unwavering dedication of our employees,” said Yuichiro Kimoto, Chief Executive Officer of Kyodai Remittance. “This new chapter with Ria will allow us to scale further by tapping into a world-class global network, ultimately enhancing our service offering and creating more value for our customers.”





“Ria and Kyodai’s 15-year partnership has thrived because we share a common mission and values,” said Shawn Fielder, President & Chief Executive Officer of Ria. “Together, we remain committed to delivering secure, convenient, and customer-focused money transfer solutions. By joining forces, we are well-positioned to make an even greater impact on the lives of people in Japan and the communities we serve worldwide.”







About Ria Money Transfer









Ria Money Transfer



, a business segment of Euronet (NASDAQ: EEFT), delivers innovative financial services including fast, secure, and affordable global money transfers. With the world’s largest cross border real-time money movement network, Ria moves money where it matters.





Bridging the gap between digital and physical spaces, Ria’s omnichannel products and services provide unprecedented consumer choice, including real-time payments, mobile wallets, currency exchange, home delivery, and cardless ATM payouts. Ria’s global infrastructure, powered by the



Dandelion



real-time, cross-border payments network, facilitates financial access to customers, agents and partners alike. By creating new market opportunities and promoting economic growth around the world, Ria opens ways for a better everyday life.



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.