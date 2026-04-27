RIA Advisory Group Initiates Position in First Eagle Overseas Equity ETF, According to Recent SEC Filing

Key Points

RIA Advisory Group LLC bought 129,595 shares of Torray Equity Income Fund - First Eagle Overseas Equity ETF (FEOE); estimated trade size $6.71 million based on quarterly average price

Quarter-end stake value increased by $6.54 million, reflecting both share purchases and price movements

Trade represented a 1.5954% increase relative to 13F reportable assets under management

Post-trade position: 129,595 shares valued at $6.54 million

New holding represents 1.55% of 13F AUM, placing it outside the fund's top five holdings

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What happened

According to its SEC filing dated April 23, 2026, RIA Advisory Group LLC established a new position in First Eagle Overseas Equity ETF (NYSE:FEOE), by purchasing 129,595 shares during the first quarter. The quarter-end valuation of the stake is $6.54 million, capturing both the share acquisition and price movement through March 2026.

What else to know

This was a new position, making up 1.55% of RIA Advisory Group LLC’s 13F reportable assets under management as of March 31, 2026.

Top holdings after the filing:

NASDAQ: QQQ: $47.55 million (11.6% of AUM)

NYSE: SGOV: $40.18 million (9.8% of AUM)

NYSEMKT: VTI: $39.72 million (9.7% of AUM)

NYSEMKT: OEF: $36.69 million (9.0% of AUM)

NYSEMKT: SLV: $18.93 million (4.6% of AUM)

As of April 23, 2026, shares were priced at $52.05, up 34.5% over the past year, outperforming the S&P 500 by 2.27 percentage points. The ETF had a 1.42% dividend yield and closed 7.12% below its 52-week high as of April 24, 2026.

Company/ETF overview

Metric Value Price (as of market close April 23, 2026) $52.05 Net Assets $903.35 million Dividend Yield 1.49% One-Year Price Change 34.50%

Company/ETF snapshot

First Eagle Overseas Equity ETF is an actively managed fund focused on international equities, providing investors with access to a diversified selection of non-U.S. companies. The fund generates income through investment returns and dividends from a diversified portfolio of foreign equity and equity-related securities.

Its competitive edge lies in its global reach and active management strategy, appealing to investors seeking diversification beyond domestic markets. The fund employs a disciplined investment approach to seek both capital appreciation and income through foreign equity holdings.

The ETF targets institutional and individual investors seeking international equity exposure and income diversification.

What this transaction means for investors

The First Eagle Overseas Equity ETF (FEOE) takes a selective approach to international equities, focusing on non-U.S. companies the manager views as trading at a discount to their long-term value. Rather than tracking broad foreign markets, the strategy emphasizes businesses with durable fundamentals and generally stronger balance sheets, reflecting First Eagle’s long-standing focus on capital preservation.

That philosophy shapes how the fund behaves across different market environments. The portfolio can look very different from index-based international ETFs because it may avoid markets or sectors the manager views as fully valued, even if they are driving benchmark returns. While currency changes and regional trends are important, the fund’s results mostly depend on its positions compared to current valuations rather than index weights.

For investors, FEOE is less about capturing broad international market performance and more about owning a curated set of overseas companies selected with downside risk in mind. Its value-oriented approach is designed with capital preservation in mind and may offer more resilience in volatile markets, but it may lag during periods when global equities are driven by momentum or rapid country-level rallies that sit outside its investment scope.

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Eric Trie has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends iShares Trust - iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.