Ri Ying Holdings Reports Widened H1 2024 Losses

May 23, 2024 — 09:37 am EDT

Ri Ying Holdings Ltd. (HK:1741) has released an update.

Ri Ying Holdings Limited reported unaudited interim financial results for the first half of 2024, revealing a revenue decrease to HK$92.1 million from last year’s HK$107.6 million and a widened net loss of HK$16.7 million compared to HK$10.3 million in the previous year. The company experienced a gross profit dip and an increase in comprehensive expenses, affecting both the owners of the company and non-controlling interests.

