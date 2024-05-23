Ri Ying Holdings Reports Widened H1 2024 Losses

Ri Ying Holdings Ltd. (HK:1741) has released an update.

Ri Ying Holdings Limited reported unaudited interim financial results for the first half of 2024, revealing a revenue decrease to HK$92.1 million from last year’s HK$107.6 million and a widened net loss of HK$16.7 million compared to HK$10.3 million in the previous year. The company experienced a gross profit dip and an increase in comprehensive expenses, affecting both the owners of the company and non-controlling interests.

For further insights into HK:1741 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.