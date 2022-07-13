Rhythm (RYTM) Surges on Upbeat Data on Lead Product Candidate

Shares of Rhythm Phramaceuticals RYTM rallied 42.2% on Jul 12 after the company announced positive results from a phase II study on its lead product candidate, setmelanotide. The candidate will be used for treating severe obesity and hyperphagia in people with hypothalamic obesity.

Hypothalamic obesity is an extreme form of obesity that occurs due to damage to the brain’s hypothalamus. The symptoms of hypothalamic obesity may vary but mostly include uncontrollable hunger and rapid, excessive weight gain

The phase II study is a multi-center, open-label, proof-of-concept study evaluating the efficacy of setmelanotide for 16 weeks, in 18 patients between 6 and 28 years of age, with hypothalamic obesity. As of May 6, 2022, 11 patients were evaluable for assessment, including nine patients who completed the 16-week treatment and two patients who, due to treatment-related adverse events, discontinued early.

The primary endpoint of the study was to achieve more than a 5% reduction in BMI from baseline in evaluable patients, at 16 weeks, on setmelaotide therapy.

Setmelanotide also achieved a meaningful reduction in hunger scores.

Based on positive results from this mid-stage study, Rhythm intends to proceed to phase III clinical development, following consultations with regulatory agencies.

Shares of Rhythm have declined 33.1% so far this year compared with the industry’s fall of 19.7%.



Rhythm’s lead product candidate, setmelanotide, for chronic weight management, marketed under the brand name, Imcivree, received its FDA approval in November 2020.

The drug was approved for chronic weight management in adult and pediatric patients 6 years of age and older with obesity due to proopiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1 (PCSK1) or leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency confirmed by genetic testing.

Recently, FDA approved Rhythm’s supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA), seeking the label expansion of Imcivree to include patients with Bardet-Biedl syndrome (BBS), a rare genetic obesity disease.

Following the recent approval, the drug has become the first and only FDA-approved treatment for BBS patients.

However, the FDA issued a complete response letter (CRL) for another sNDA seeking label expansion of Imcivree for the treatment of patients with Alström syndrome, another genetic disease that can cause obesity.

