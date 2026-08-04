Rhythm Q2 Loss Widens On Higher Expenses, Cuts Outlook For FY26 Operating Expense

(RTTNews) - Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (RYTM) on Tuesday reported a wider second-quarter net loss as higher operating expenses more than offset strong revenue growth, driven by increased global sales of IMCIVREE. The company also provided clinical updates and lowered its full-year 2026 operating expense guidance.

Company Profile

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing precision medicines for rare MC4R pathway diseases. Its portfolio includes the approved obesity drug IMCIVREE (setmelanotide) and pipeline candidates bivamelagon and RM-718.

FY26 Second Quarter Results

For the second quarter ended June 30, 2026, the company reported a year-over-year loss attributable to common stockholders of $50.36 million, or $0.73 per share, compared to $47.98 million, or $0.75 per share, in the prior-year quarter.

The wider loss is primarily attributed to higher operating expenses related to commercialization activities, increased headcount and marketing costs.

Total revenue increased by over 50% to $71.25 million from $48.50 million last year, due to global sales revenue of IMCIVREE in this quarter.

Cash, cash equivalents, and short- term investment amounted to $330.9 million as of June 30, 2026. According to Rhythm the cash runway will be sufficient to fund planned operations through at least 24 months.

Clinical Update

Reported preliminary data from Part C of the Phase 1/2 RM-718 trial, with the weekly injectable MC4R agonist achieving a mean BMI reduction of 11.6% after 16 weeks in patients with acquired hypothalamic obesity (n=7).

The company announced publication of results from the pivotal Phase 3 TRANSCEND trial of IMCIVREE (setmelanotide) in patients with acquired hypothalamic obesity in the New England Journal of Medicine.

Upcoming Milestones

The company expects to achieve the following near-term milestones:

• Complete enrollment in the setmelanotide substudy in congenital Hypothalamic obesity in the second half of 2026 • Complete enrollment in the Phase 1/2, Part D trial evaluating RM-718 in Prader-Willi Syndrome in the second half of 2026 • Anticipate launch of IMCIVREE for acquired hypothalamic obesity in Japan pending a decision by Japan's Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare (MHLW) by year-end 2026 • Initiate a pivotal Phase 3 trial evaluating bivamelagon in acquired hypothalamic obesity by year-end 2026 • Expect country-level launches of IMCIVREE for acquired hypothalamic obesity in Europe beginning in 2027.

FY26 Full-year Guidance

Rhythm has reduced its full-year 2026 guidance and expects non-GAAP operating expenses of approximately $363 million to $397 million.

Operating expenses including R&D expenses of $175 million to $195 million and SG&A expenses of $188 million to $202 million, excluding stock-based compensation.

RYTM is trading up 0.16% at $102.94.

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