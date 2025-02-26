RHYTHM PHARMACEUTICLS Earnings Results: $RYTM Reports Quarterly Earnings

RHYTHM PHARMACEUTICLS ($RYTM) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported earnings of -$0.72 per share, beating estimates of -$0.73 by $0.01. The company also reported revenue of $41,830,000, beating estimates of $39,253,884 by $2,576,116.

RHYTHM PHARMACEUTICLS Insider Trading Activity

RHYTHM PHARMACEUTICLS insiders have traded $RYTM stock on the open market 48 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 48 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RYTM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JENNIFER KAYDEN LEE (EVP, Head of North America) has made 0 purchases and 17 sales selling 81,645 shares for an estimated $5,301,044 .

. JENNIFER L GOOD has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 68,992 shares for an estimated $3,542,503 .

. JOSEPH SHULMAN (Chief Technical Officer) has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 17,053 shares for an estimated $1,100,851 .

. LYNN A. TETRAULT has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 20,700 shares for an estimated $1,028,991 .

. PAMELA J. CRAMER (Chief Human Resources Officer) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 16,059 shares for an estimated $941,112 .

. DAVID P MEEKER (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 14,174 shares for an estimated $820,490 .

. HUNTER C SMITH (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 5,940 shares for an estimated $343,345 .

. CHRISTOPHER PAUL GERMAN (Corporate Controller & CAO) sold 635 shares for an estimated $36,334

RHYTHM PHARMACEUTICLS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 104 institutional investors add shares of RHYTHM PHARMACEUTICLS stock to their portfolio, and 92 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

