Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (RYTM) Surges 17.1%: Is This an Indication of Further Gains?

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (RYTM) shares ended the last trading session 17.1% higher at $54.96. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in the session. This compares to the stock's 7.6% loss over the past four weeks.

The stock price rally was observed after RYTM announced meeting the primary goal in a late-stage study of setmelanotide for treating acquired hypothalamic obesity. Per the data readout, the phase III TRANSCEND study met its primary endpoint with a statistically significant and clinically meaningful reduction in body mass index with setmelanotide in adult and pediatric patients compared to placebo. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals also reported clinically meaningful improvements in key secondary endpoints at week 52. Based on the encouraging efficacy data, RYTM is planning regulatory filings for setmelanotide for the acquired hypothalamic obesity indication in the United States and the EU in the third quarter of 2025.

This company is expected to post quarterly loss of $0.67 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +71.5%. Revenues are expected to be $40.82 million, up 57.2% from the year-ago quarter.

For Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised marginally lower over the last 30 days to the current level. And a negative trend in earnings estimate revisions doesn't usually translate into price appreciation. So, make sure to keep an eye on RYTM going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals is a member of the Zacks Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry. One other stock in the same industry, Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (PHAT), finished the last trading session 0.2% lower at $4.87. PHAT has returned -3.6% over the past month.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals' consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has changed -2.4% over the past month to -$1.06. Compared to the company's year-ago EPS, this represents a change of +25.4%. Phathom Pharmaceuticals currently boasts a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

