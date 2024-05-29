Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (RYTM) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: RYTM) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $35.82, changing hands as low as $35.17 per share. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc shares are currently trading down about 1.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of RYTM shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, RYTM's low point in its 52 week range is $15.5001 per share, with $52.57 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $35.52.

