Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (RYTM) Price Target Increased by 6.69% to 41.59

The average one-year price target for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) has been revised to 41.59 / share. This is an increase of 6.69% from the prior estimate of 38.99 dated October 4, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 29.29 to a high of 73.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 79.98% from the latest reported closing price of 23.11 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 286 funds or institutions reporting positions in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals. This is an increase of 62 owner(s) or 27.68% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RYTM is 0.13%, a decrease of 16.14%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 9.86% to 77,283K shares. The put/call ratio of RYTM is 0.08, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Primecap Management holds 8,299K shares representing 14.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,607K shares, representing an increase of 8.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RYTM by 3.37% over the last quarter.

Baker Bros. Advisors holds 6,498K shares representing 11.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Ra Capital Management holds 5,676K shares representing 9.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,516K shares, representing an increase of 2.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RYTM by 20.67% over the last quarter.

POAGX - PRIMECAP Odyssey Aggressive Growth Fund holds 5,394K shares representing 9.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,164K shares, representing an increase of 4.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RYTM by 13.39% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 5,186K shares representing 8.80% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,311K shares, representing a decrease of 2.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RYTM by 193.39% over the last quarter.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Rhythm is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to transforming the treatment paradigm for patients living with rare genetic diseases of obesity. Early-onset severe obesity may result from genetic variants within the melanocortin-4 receptor (MC4R) pathway, a key hypothalamic pathway that regulates hunger, caloric intake, and energy expenditure, consequently affecting body weight. Rhythm is developing setmelanotide for the treatment of rare genetic diseases of obesity that arise due to an impaired pathway, as setmelanotide has shown the potential to restore impaired pathway function.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.