Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (RYTM) Price Target Increased by 5.49% to 56.67

The average one-year price target for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NasdaqGM:RYTM) has been revised to 56.67 / share. This is an increase of 5.49% from the prior estimate of 53.72 dated January 16, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 49.49 to a high of 73.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 25.48% from the latest reported closing price of 45.16 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 340 funds or institutions reporting positions in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals. This is an increase of 30 owner(s) or 9.68% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RYTM is 0.28%, an increase of 72.79%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.74% to 77,689K shares. The put/call ratio of RYTM is 0.18, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Primecap Management holds 8,053K shares representing 13.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,267K shares, representing a decrease of 2.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RYTM by 83.18% over the last quarter.

Baker Bros. Advisors holds 6,398K shares representing 10.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,702K shares, representing a decrease of 4.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RYTM by 277.93% over the last quarter.

POAGX - PRIMECAP Odyssey Aggressive Growth Fund holds 5,365K shares representing 9.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,394K shares, representing a decrease of 0.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RYTM by 48.56% over the last quarter.

Ra Capital Management holds 5,330K shares representing 9.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,676K shares, representing a decrease of 6.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RYTM by 48.30% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 5,048K shares representing 8.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,161K shares, representing a decrease of 2.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RYTM by 53.79% over the last quarter.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Rhythm is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to transforming the treatment paradigm for patients living with rare genetic diseases of obesity. Early-onset severe obesity may result from genetic variants within the melanocortin-4 receptor (MC4R) pathway, a key hypothalamic pathway that regulates hunger, caloric intake, and energy expenditure, consequently affecting body weight. Rhythm is developing setmelanotide for the treatment of rare genetic diseases of obesity that arise due to an impaired pathway, as setmelanotide has shown the potential to restore impaired pathway function.

