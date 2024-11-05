Rhythm Pharmaceuticals reports Q3 EPS (73c), consensus (80c)

Reports Q3 revenue $33.25M, consensus $32.52M. As of September 30, cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments were approximately $298.4M, as compared to $275.8M as of December 31, 2023.
