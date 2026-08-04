Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Reports Positive Signal For RM-718 In Rare Obesity Disorder

(RTTNews) - Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (RYTM) announced preliminary results from its ongoing Phase 2 trial of RM-718, an investigational once-weekly MC4R agonist, in patients with acquired hypothalamic obesity.

Acquired hypothalamic obesity (HO) is a rare condition that occurs when the hypothalamus—the part of the brain that regulates hunger and energy balance— is damaged, often following brain tumors, surgery, or trauma. Patients experience rapid, severe weight gain that is resistant to lifestyle interventions, leaving few effective treatment options.

The study enrolled 11 patients, with 7 reaching 16 weeks of treatment. Interim findings showed a mean BMI reduction of 11.6% from baseline, a magnitude consistent with Rhythm's approved therapy Setmelanotide and investigational agent Bivamelagon at similar treatment durations. Importantly, RM-718 demonstrated a favorable safety profile, with only two mild cases of hyperpigmentation, limited to the injection site and no generalized pigmentation observed.

RM-718 was generally well tolerated, with the most common adverse events being injection site reactions, nausea, and vomiting. Two participants discontinued due to adverse events, while eight remined on active treatment as of mid-July 2026.

Chair President and CEO David Meeker noted that these results suggest RM-718 has the potential to deliver clinically meaningful BMI reductions in patients with acquired HO, a rare condition caused by damage to the hypothalamus often following brain tumors or surgery. Rhythm emphasized that RM-718 is designed to be MC1R-sparing, aiming to reduce the frequency and severity of hyperpigmentation compared to earlier MC4R pathway therapies.

The company plans to continue advancing RM-718 as a next-generation treatment option for rare MC4R pathway diseases, building on its expertise with Setmelanotide.

RYTM has traded between $74.50 and $122.20 over the past year. The stock is currently trading at $103.23, up 0.23%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.