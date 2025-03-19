Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Receives Orphan Drug Designation in Japan for Setmelanotide in Acquired Hypothalamic Obesity Treatment

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals receives orphan drug designation for setmelanotide in Japan to treat acquired hypothalamic obesity.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has announced that it received orphan drug designation from Japan's Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare for setmelanotide, a treatment aimed at acquired hypothalamic obesity, a rare condition characterized by significant weight gain due to hypothalamic injury. Setmelanotide, which acts as a melanocortin-4 receptor agonist to treat hyperphagia and obesity, is currently being evaluated in a global Phase 3 clinical trial, with results expected in the second quarter of 2025. The company believes this designation highlights the critical need for treatment options in Japan, where there are an estimated 5,000 to 8,000 patients with the condition. Setmelanotide is also approved for use in the U.S. and Europe for related obesity conditions. The company emphasizes that this could provide new hope for patients and their families suffering from this form of obesity.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals received orphan drug designation from Japan’s Ministry of Health for setmelanotide, highlighting the company's commitment to addressing unmet medical needs in rare diseases.

The orphan drug designation facilitates faster regulatory processes and potential market exclusivity in Japan, which can enhance the company's competitive advantage.

Setmelanotide is positioned to be the first-ever treatment targeting the underlying biology of acquired hypothalamic obesity, potentially expanding the company's portfolio and impact in neuroendocrine diseases.

Positive market outlook, with estimates indicating a significant population (5,000 to 8,000 patients) in Japan who may benefit from treatment, suggesting a viable market opportunity for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals.

The company relies heavily on the success of a single drug, setmelanotide, which poses significant risk if the Phase 3 trial does not yield positive results, potentially impacting future revenue and market position.

The press release emphasizes unmet medical needs and highlights a relatively small patient population (5,000-8,000 in Japan), which raises concerns about the overall market size and profitability of the product.

Details regarding serious side effects, such as depression and hypersensitivity reactions, may raise concerns about safety profiles, leading to potential regulatory hurdles and diminished patient acceptance.

What is setmelanotide used for?

Setmelanotide is an MC4R agonist designed to treat hyperphagia and obesity associated with acquired hypothalamic obesity.

What does orphan drug designation mean?

Orphan drug designation indicates that setmelanotide is intended for treatment of diseases affecting fewer than 50,000 patients in Japan.

Where are setmelanotide trials currently taking place?

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals is conducting a global Phase 3 trial for setmelanotide in patients with acquired hypothalamic obesity.

How many people are affected by acquired hypothalamic obesity?

Rhythm estimates there are 5,000 to 8,000 individuals living with acquired hypothalamic obesity in Japan.

What is the approval status of setmelanotide?

Setmelanotide is approved in the U.S., Europe, and the UK for treating obesity related to specific genetic conditions.

BOSTON, March 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: RYTM), a global commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on transforming the lives of patients living with rare neuroendocrine diseases, today announced it has received orphan drug designation from Japan’s Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare (MHLW) for setmelanotide as a treatment for acquired hypothalamic obesity.





Setmelanotide is a melanocortin-4 receptor (MC4R) agonist designed to treat hyperphagia and obesity. Rhythm is evaluating setmelanotide in a global Phase 3 trial in patients with acquired hypothalamic obesity, with topline data on track to be disclosed in the second quarter of 2025.





“Orphan drug designation points to the need for therapeutic options for people living with acquired hypothalamic obesity,” said Yann Mazabraud, Executive Vice President, Head of International at Rhythm Pharmaceuticals. “With this designation now in place in Japan, as well as in Europe, we believe we are well positioned to execute on our global strategy to bring patients with hypothalamic obesity the first-ever treatment targeting the underlying biology of this disease, pending success of our Phase 3 trial and subsequent regulatory filings.”





Acquired hypothalamic obesity is a disease characterized by accelerated and sustained change in weight trajectory caused by an injury to the hypothalamus, often accompanied by hyperphagia (pathological, insatiable hunger and impaired satiety accompanied by abnormal food-seeking behaviors) and/or decreased energy expenditure. Acquired hypothalamic obesity most frequently follows hypothalamic injury from the growth or surgical removal of craniopharyngioma, astrocytoma, or other rare brain tumors. Additional causes of injury may include traumatic brain injury, stroke, or inflammation due to infection.





“There is a significant unmet medical need in Japan for a safe and effective precision medicine for patients living with acquired hypothalamic obesity, said Prof. Arima, MD, PhD, Professor of the Department of Endocrinology and Diabetes, Nagoya University Graduate School of Medicine. “Setmelanotide could provide new hope to these patients and their families.”





In Japan, drugs can be designated as orphan drugs if they treat diseases affecting fewer than 50,000 patients in Japan and there is a high medical need. Rhythm estimates there are 5,000 to 8,000 people living with acquired hypothalamic obesity in Japan, 5,000 to 10,000 people living with acquired hypothalamic obesity in the U.S., and 3,500 to 10,000 people living with acquired hypothalamic obesity in the E.U.







About Rhythm Pharmaceuticals







Rhythm is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to transforming the lives of patients and their families living with rare neuroendocrine diseases. Rhythm’s lead asset, IMCIVREE® (setmelanotide), an MC4R agonist designed to treat hyperphagia and severe obesity, is approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to reduce excess body weight and maintain weight reduction long term in adult and pediatric patients 2 years of age and older with syndromic or monogenic obesity due to Bardet-Biedl syndrome (BBS) or genetically confirmed pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), including proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1 (PCSK1), deficiency or leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency. Both the European Commission (EC) and the UK’s Medicines & Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) have authorized setmelanotide for the treatment of obesity and the control of hunger associated with genetically confirmed BBS or genetically confirmed loss-of-function biallelic POMC, including PCSK1, deficiency or biallelic LEPR deficiency in adults and children 2 years of age and above. Additionally, Rhythm is advancing a broad clinical development program for setmelanotide in other rare diseases, as well as investigational MC4R agonists LB54640 and RM-718, and a preclinical suite of small molecules for the treatment of congenital hyperinsulinism. Rhythm’s headquarters is in Boston, MA.







Setmelanotide Indication







In the United States



,



setmelanotide is indicated to reduce excess body weight and maintain weight reduction long term in adult and pediatric patients aged 2 years and older with syndromic or monogenic obesity due to Bardet-Biedl syndrome (BBS) or Pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1 (PCSK1), or leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency as determined by an FDA-approved test demonstrating variants in



POMC



,



PCSK1



, or



LEPR



genes that are interpreted as pathogenic, likely pathogenic, or of uncertain significance (VUS). In the European Union and the United Kingdom, setmelanotide is indicated for the treatment of obesity and the control of hunger associated with genetically confirmed BBS or loss-of-function biallelic POMC, including PCSK1, deficiency or biallelic LEPR deficiency in adults and children 2 years of age and above. In the European Union and the United Kingdom, setmelanotide should be prescribed and supervised by a physician with expertise in obesity with underlying genetic etiology.







Limitations of Use







Setmelanotide is



not



indicated for the treatment of patients with the following conditions as setmelanotide would not be expected to be effective:







Obesity due to suspected POMC, PCSK1, or LEPR deficiency with



POMC



,



PCSK1



, or



LEPR



variants classified as benign or likely benign









Other types of obesity not related to BBS or POMC, PCSK1, or LEPR deficiency, including obesity associated with other genetic syndromes and general (polygenic) obesity













Contraindication







Prior serious hypersensitivity to setmelanotide or any of the excipients in IMCIVREE. Serious hypersensitivity reactions (e.g., anaphylaxis) have been reported.







WARNINGS AND PRECAUTIONS









Disturbance in Sexual Arousal:



Spontaneous penile erections in males and sexual adverse reactions in females have occurred. Inform patients that these events may occur and instruct patients who have an erection lasting longer than 4 hours to seek emergency medical attention.







Depression and Suicidal Ideation:



Depression, suicidal ideation and depressed mood have occurred. Monitor patients for new onset or worsening depression or suicidal thoughts or behaviors. Consider discontinuing IMCIVREE if patients experience suicidal thoughts or behaviors, or clinically significant or persistent depression symptoms occur.







Hypersensitivity Reactions:



Serious hypersensitivity reactions (e.g., anaphylaxis) have been reported. If suspected, advise patients to promptly seek medical attention and discontinue IMCIVREE.







Skin Hyperpigmentation, Darkening of Pre-existing Nevi, and Development of New Melanocytic Nevi:



Generalized or focal increases in skin pigmentation, darkening of pre-existing nevi, development of new melanocytic nevi and increase in size of existing melanocytic nevi have occurred. Perform a full body skin examination prior to initiation and periodically during treatment to monitor pre-existing and new pigmented lesions.







Risk of Serious Adverse Reactions Due to Benzyl Alcohol Preservative in Neonates and Low Birth Weight Infants:



IMCIVREE is not approved for use in neonates or infants. Serious and fatal adverse reactions including “gasping syndrome” can occur in neonates and low birth weight infants treated with benzyl alcohol preserved drugs.







ADVERSE REACTIONS







Most common adverse reactions (incidence ≥20%) included skin hyperpigmentation, injection site reactions, nausea, headache, diarrhea, abdominal pain, vomiting, depression, and spontaneous penile erection.







USE IN SPECIFIC POPULATIONS







Treatment with IMCIVREE is not recommended when breastfeeding. Discontinue IMCIVREE when pregnancy is recognized unless the benefits of therapy outweigh the potential risks to the fetus.





To report SUSPECTED ADVERSE REACTIONS, contact Rhythm Pharmaceuticals at +1 (833) 789-6337 or FDA at 1-800-FDA-1088 or www.fda.gov/medwatch. See section 4.8 of the



Summary of Product Characteristics



for information on reporting suspected adverse reactions in Europe.







Please see the full Prescribing Information for additional Important Safety Information.









Forward-looking Statements







This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements contained in this press release that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements, including without limitation statements regarding the ability of setmelanotide to treat patients with hypothalamic obesity, our expectations surrounding potential regulatory submissions, progress, or approvals for any of our product candidates, including in the US and Japan, the estimated market size and addressable population for our drug products; the announcement of data from our clinical trials, including our Phase 3 trial evaluating setmelanotide for patients with acquired hypothalamic obesity, and the timing of any of the foregoing. Statements using words such as “expect”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “may”, “will” and similar terms are also forward-looking statements. Such statements are subject to numerous risks, uncertainties and other important factors, including, but not limited, to our ability to enroll patients in clinical trials, the design and outcome of clinical trials, the ability to achieve necessary regulatory approvals, risks associated with data analysis and reporting, failure to identify and develop additional product candidates, unfavorable pricing regulations, third-party reimbursement practices or healthcare reform initiatives, risks associated with the laws and regulations governing our international operations and the costs of any related compliance programs, the impact of competition, risks relating to product liability lawsuits, inability to maintain collaborations, or the failure of these collaborations, our reliance on third parties, risks relating to intellectual property, our ability to hire and retain necessary personnel, general economic conditions, risks related to internal control over financial reporting, and the other important factors discussed under the caption “Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 and our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligations to make any revisions to the forward-looking statements contained in this release or to update them to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of this release, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.







Corporate Contact:







David Connolly





Head of Investor Relations and Corporate Communications





Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc.





857-264-4280







dconnolly@rhythmtx.com









Media Contact:







Sheryl Seapy





Real Chemistry





(949) 903-4750







sseapy@realchemistry.com





