Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Prices Public Offering Of 2.06 Mln Shares At $85 Per Share

(RTTNews) - Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (RYTM) Thursday said it has priced its upsized public offering of 2.06 million shares at $85 per share.

The company has also granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 308,823 shares.

The gross proceeds from the offering, which is expected to close by July 11, are estimated to be about $175 million.

Morgan Stanley, BofA Securities, Stifel and Wells Fargo Securities are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering.

