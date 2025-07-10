Markets
Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Prices Public Offering Of 2.06 Mln Shares At $85 Per Share

July 10, 2025 — 06:55 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (RYTM) Thursday said it has priced its upsized public offering of 2.06 million shares at $85 per share.

The company has also granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 308,823 shares.

The gross proceeds from the offering, which is expected to close by July 11, are estimated to be about $175 million.

Morgan Stanley, BofA Securities, Stifel and Wells Fargo Securities are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering.

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
