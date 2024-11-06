Rhythm Pharmaceuticals price target raised to $65 from $55 at TD Cowen

TD Cowen raised the firm’s price target on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (RYTM) to $65 from $55 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The firm said the BBS launch continues to see strong steady growth with 100 new US scrips and 80 reimbursement approvals in Q3. The copany’s pipeline is progressing toward notable events.

